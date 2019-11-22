Live Now
Teurlings' Cicily Hidalgo lead TCHS Volleyball earns KLFY ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Cicily Hidalgo: becoming a household name when it comes to high school volleyball.

The Teurlings High junior has really come into her own, as a leader on the court for coach Terry Hebert’s squad.

It’s been a journey. Cicily didn’t always know where she would excel. In fact, if you’d have seen her play sports at an early age, sports would be the last thing you’d expect. But, her determination and perserverance led her to this current success.

A three time state champ and part of the greatest dynasty in Louisiana high school volleyball, and Teurlings’ seven straight state titles!

Cicily believes the reason for the success comes in a combination. “what is the reason for the success… is coach Terry that good, or is he blessed with great athletes. haha. I think it’s a bit of both. It wouldn’t work if we didn’t have coach Terry, and if we didn’t play club, it wouldn’t work either.”

Cicily, being modest, a bit. She earned 2019 tournament M.O.P and is a 2019 candidate for the Gatorade Girls Volleyball Player of the Year.
She was spectacular in the finals vs. Ben Franklin with 15 kills, 12 digs and five assists, but she says developing depth, is the real key to the Rebels success.

Cicily says, “a lot of our players had to step in because we had a lot of seniors last year. a lot of key seniors who played a lot, so this year we got people ready for positions they haven’t played before.”

Before, Cicily finishes her high school career, her next goal: to complete a 4-peat, and help Teurlings earn an eighth straight state championship.

