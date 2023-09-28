Rayne High running back Joseph Emilien benefited from a raining situation when the Wolves met up with Kaplan in week four.

Wet conditions forced Head Coach Kaine Guidry to abandon the passing game, allowing Emilien to have a career night.

Coach Kaine Guidry says, "It was just too sloppy to throw it. And Joe did a good job , and we have to credit our offensive line, and they played extremely well, and they answered the call, because we knew that Kaplan was a physical team."

Joe says, Our line was a very big part in it and they did their job of getting the blocks right, for everybody, including my teammates, and we just had to run the ball because of the weather and we stepped up.”

Joe had the loudest steps of all, carrying the ball 21 times for 211 yards and four touchdowns.

He says, “Performance is just part of the process, and they have to stay focused.

“Just to trust the process, and even though we are 3-1, we have to keep on having good practices and everyone’s mind has to be right.”

Coach says, “He’s an extremely hard worker, always practices hard, not a kid you have to worry about being here. Being on time , he gets after it in the weight room. You can really tell because on Friday nights because all summer he was one of the kids that was bustin’ it in there.”