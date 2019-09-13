Parker Seilhan – Athlete of the Week

Notre Dame’s Parker Seilhan: This week’s Athlete of the Week.

Parker not only threw for three touchdowns in the Pios win over the Church Point Bears, in week one, He also had to step in as the starter after Senior Starter Ben Broussard suffered a broken hand in the STM Scrimmage.

Parker learned quick, getting rid of the nerves on the very first play vs. the Bears, with a touchdown pass.

Parker says, ” before the first play there were. we came out there and ran the play-action to Barrett, for a TD on the first play, it feels good and all the jitters went away after that.

Coach Louie Cook, says he threw the ball really well and managed the game for us, and he made the throws he needed to make.”

Coach Cook says the plan, all along to play both ben and parker, this season… but, with ben’s injury, sped up the parker plan.

Cook says, “We worked a little bit, before Ben was out, with a package where both QB’s are in the game at the same time… Ben would move out to slot or in the backfield.”

Parker says, “Ben is a great leader, and I just have to fill in shoes and get the team to play their best, all the time.”

Parker leads the Pios, this week into a matchup with 5A Sulphur, on Friday.