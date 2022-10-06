(KLFY) – This week’s KLFY athlete of the week is Tylon Citizen of Church Point High School.

Church Point Bears football creates a culture of winning. Especially over the past few seasons, and this season, they have gone 5-0.

In the past two seasons, the Bears reached the semi-finals and currently have a 27-game regular season win streak.

Part of the reason why Church Point sees so much success is because of this week’s athlete of the week, Bears running back Tylon Citizen.

“We are trying to build a winning mentality,” Citizen said. “All we want to do is win. It’s a main goal, our main focus to win.”

Church Point head coach JC Arceneaux told News 10 that “Tylon is a coach’s dream. He is a kid who shows up every day to work, always working trying to get better. He’s an unselfish kid, he does whatever we ask him to do.”

In week five, the Bears asked Citizen to carry the ball. He rushed for 138 yards and scored two touchdowns in the week five matchup against Mamou.

He said that his O-line had things opening up for him, and it’s the guy’s relationship with each other, helping put this team on track to make another deep run in 2022.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This team right here we are full of chemistry, we love each other. Nobody fussing, nobody arguing. The goal is to do better than we did last year, ya know, take it all the way,” he said.

Coach Arceneaux told News 10 that, “It’s start with the senior leadership, that includes Tylon be part of that leadership, he’s a captain on the team,” he said. “They play for their community, they play for their school.”

The Bears look to improve to 6-0 Friday night when they take on Port Barre.