LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – KLFY’s Athlete of the Week is Preston Welch of Teurlings Catholic.

The signal-caller put together one of the better performances of the week, with 209 yards passing and three touchdowns.

That helped the Rebels beat LCA 21-17 in a district 4-4A matchup last Thursday,

Preston told News 10 that they kept the faith, even when things weren’t going their way.

“It was a big great team effort, and we put it all together at the end,” he said.

Head coach Dan Charpentier said that “LCA’s a great opponent, they had a great game plan coming in, but we made enough plays to get the win. I was really happy for our kids.

Preston’s play continues to improve, and his experience as a second-year starter has Teurling in the driver’s seat for a district championship.

“Last year, I had a bunch of turnovers, but this year I’m working on limiting those, and last year we didn’t have a single senior receiver and we all are putting it together this year, now,” Preston said.

Coach Charpentier said that he knew his ability would come around.

“So we were really proud of him last year and the way he handled himself, and knew it would pay dividends this year. We feel last year to this year, he’s shown a ton of growth.”

The Rebels remain undefeated at 7-0 and Teurling’s goal of a district championship is very much in tack as they host STM on Friday night.