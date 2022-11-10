LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – KLFY’s Athlete of the Week is kicker Peyton Woodring of Ascension Episcopal.

Woodring puts his best foot forward when he steps on the football field.

The Blue Gator senior ranks as the number-one kicker in the country and last week he showed why.

Woodring kicked a 60-yard field goal in week 10’s win over Franklin.

“If you kick it the same every time, you’re going to kick it straight,” Woodring said. “Trust yourself that you’re going to make good contact and kick it straight.”

“He’s got unbelievable leg talent,” Coach Stephen Hearen said. “To have an opportunity anytime we cross midfield to possibly get points, it’s kind of a rare thing for a High School team.”

Peyton told News 10 that his range is from 62 yards and in, but he has kicked a 68-yarder in practice. That’s the key, once it’s time to kick a field goal, a new mindset sets in for him, and he trusts his training.

“It’s really just trusting myself and what I practice all the time. I just block everything out and just lock in on the uprights and then go through what I do the best,” Woodring told News 10.

Woodring will play next year at Georgia and hopes to win the starting place kicking job for the Bulldogs.