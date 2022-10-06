(KLFY) – KLFY’s athlete of the week for week five is Keven Williams of Acadiana High.

After a season-opening loss to LCA, the Rams won four straight, and Keven Williams is a good reason why.

In Acadiana’s first play in their matchup against Lafayette High, Williams took the hook and lateral and ran 80 yards for the score.

Williams said that making plays like that creates a great tone for the game.

“We planned on it, planned to run it the first play of the game the next day, which is Friday,” he said. “And we executed it pretty good.”

William rushed for two touchdowns in that game, marking his seventh for the year. He has also rushed a total of 622 yards so far this season.