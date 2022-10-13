(KLFY) – This week’s athlete of the week is Carencro quarterback Chantz Ceaser.

Ceaser told News 10 that remaining calm is key in his eyes.

“As long as I’m calm, I feel I could get a good ball out,” he said.

In the Bear’s week six matchup against Lafayette, Ceaser threw four touchdowns and helped the team overcome the Lions with a 40-30 win.

“The passing game was one thing that finally clicked. This week, I felt we completed a lot more passed than we did in previous weeks,” he said. “It felt great to pass the ball and complete the ball.”

As the Bears enter week seven, they will face Comeaux, for another district 3-5A matchup.