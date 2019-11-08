KLFY Athlete of the Week: Vermilion Catholic QB Drew Lege

Live Now
Drew Lege leads the Vermilion Catholic Eagles as the teams’ quarterback, and he’s doing that on and off the field.

His performance in the Week nine-game vs. Covenant Christian, lead the Eagles to the 45-0shutout.

Drew attributes his good game to the players around him.

“We had a great game plan, and my teammates and I executed it, and we were able to do what we did,” he says.

Drew’s coach, Kevin Fouquier says the team’s position comes as a result of Drew’s work ethic and willingness to guide this team, in whatever way possible.

Coach Kevin says, “Drew has great leadership, worked hard all summer long to prove his skills and gotten bigger and stronger.”

Vermilion Catholic plays rival Central Catholic for a district title to wrap up Week 10.

