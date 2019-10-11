KLFY Athlete of the week: Teurlings wide receiver Coleman Bond

Teurlings wide receiver Coleman Bond does whatever is necessary for his team to win.

Because of his speed head coach Dane Charpentier also uses him in special teams situations.

Bond did that on Friday during the rebels’ win over Breaux Bridge, 41-35.

He returned a punt for a score, in a critical time, helping the Rebels improve to 4-1.

Bond and Coach Charpentier know this win could catapult them to a better performance in their week 6 matchup with the Carencro Golden Bears on Friday.

