Teurlings Catholic signal caller Preston Welch put together one of the better performances of the week.

The quarterback had 209 yards passing, and 3 touchdowns.



That helped the Rebels beat LCA in a district 4-4A matchup, last Thursday, 21-17.



Preston says they kept the faith, even when things weren’t going their way.He says, “It was a big great team effort, and we put it all together at the end.”



Head Coach Dane Charpentier says, “LCA’s a great opponent, they had a great game plan coming in, but we made enough plays to get the win I was really happy for our kids.”

Preston's play continues to improve, and his experience as the 2nd year starter has Teurlings in the driver's seat for a district championship.

He says, “Last year, I had a bunch of turnovers, but this year I’m working on limiting those, and last year we didn’t have a single senior receiver and we all are putting it together this year, now.”



Coach Charpentier knew his ability would come around, ” So we were really proud of him last year and the way he handled himself, and knew it would pay dividends this year. We feel last year to this year, he’s shown a ton of growth,” the coach explains.

The Rebels remain undefeated at 7-0 and Teurlings’ goal of a district championship, is very much in tack as they host STM on Friday night.