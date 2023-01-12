Saint Thomas More senior guard Mason Guillory continues to impress on the court…

Mason’s hit 20 3-pointers, so far this year, and is a 75% free throw shooter.

In his last three games… Guillory averaged 14 points a game… in those 3 games and, scored double digits in all three of those contests.

Mason’s helped the Cougars to an impressive 20-4 record, this season so far.

STM plays Southside at the Cougardome on Friday.