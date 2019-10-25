Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

KLFY Athlete of the Week: LCA wide receiver Sage Ryan

Athlete of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sage Ryan earns this week’s athlete of the week.

The wide receiver from Lafayette Christian showed out over the past few weeks, finding his way into the endzone 5 times in the past three games.
But, Sage knows it all starts on the practice field.

Sage says, “we’ve been practicing really hard, and coach carter has done a great job of getting us prepared for each game.”

With a win against Notre Dame, in week 7, LCA in a key position heading into the postseason, and Coach Carter knows Sage will be a part of that!

Coach Carter says, ” Sage can affect the game in many different ways. Offense, Defense and Special teams.”

LCA shut out Port Barre 49-0 min a Thursday night matchup.

The Knights travel to Rayne next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

63°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
65°F Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

63°F Broken Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
65°F Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
65°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar