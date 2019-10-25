KLFY Athlete of the Week: LCA wide receiver Sage Ryan

Sage Ryan earns this week’s athlete of the week.

The wide receiver from Lafayette Christian showed out over the past few weeks, finding his way into the endzone 5 times in the past three games.

But, Sage knows it all starts on the practice field.

Sage says, “we’ve been practicing really hard, and coach carter has done a great job of getting us prepared for each game.”

With a win against Notre Dame, in week 7, LCA in a key position heading into the postseason, and Coach Carter knows Sage will be a part of that!

Coach Carter says, ” Sage can affect the game in many different ways. Offense, Defense and Special teams.”

LCA shut out Port Barre 49-0 min a Thursday night matchup.

The Knights travel to Rayne next week.