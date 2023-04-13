RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – This week’s athlete of the week is Hayden Cary, of Rayne High School.

Cary entered her sophomore year not knowing exactly what to expect from her second year of varsity softball, but like many teams, after a coming together period, things began to turn around.

“With every team, there are struggles in the beginning of the season but we started getting our groove. Bats started getting hot, and we started working together and it all starting coming together,” said Cary.

Part of the reason for their improvement, according to head coach Natalie Moody, is the play of the second-year starter at catcher.

“She’s a leader on the field, off the field. She’s very good about putting others before herself, she’s definitely a servant leader. Her teammates votes her as one of the team captains this year, and that is a testament to her character,” Moody said.

Cary is batting 391 with 22 RBI’s, three stolen bases, and three homers.

As the Rayne Wolves enter the 2023 playoffs, Cary and her team don’t plan to change much.

“Whatever we been doing it’s been working, just gonna keep working on our bats, trying to get them hot, and keep them hot, and keep working as a team,” said Cary.

Rayne hosts Erath in the first round of the playoff on Monday.