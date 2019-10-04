KLFY Athlete of the week: Breaux Bridge wide receiver Datravien “Pop” Girod

This week’s athlete comes from Breaux Bridge High School… Datravien “Pop” Girod helped the Tigers remain unbeaten after a big win over Eunice…

“Pop” exploded for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns, beating the Bobcats 28-15. He’s just making the most of his touches in the game.

Datravien says “I get the ball barley five times a game so, when he calls the play for me I make something happen.”

He made a lot of things happen last Friday… including a 98-yard fly pattern, that he scored on…

He says, ” we just have to keep working and stay humble. We really worked hard this summer, we really knew this was coming.”

Coach Chad Pourciau says, ” he’s a helluva football player. He has the it factor about him. you look at him and you are like he’s not overly fast of big, but on Friday teams struggle to cover him. He’s just a helluva football player.”

Breaux Bridge puts their unbeaten 4-0 record on the line, Friday as they face 3-1 Teurlings in Week 5.