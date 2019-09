Thaos Figaro had quite the game last Friday.

The Acadiana high junior made sure the Rams won against cross-town team, Lafayette Christian.

Figaro’s stat line was impressive; he had 9 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 4 tackle for losses, 3 quarterback hurries, and one blocked field goal.

“He works extremely hard every snap… so, we are lucky to have him and his leadership on this team,” says head coach Matt Mccollough

Acadiana is at Sulphur, this week.