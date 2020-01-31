Claire Hader – STM Girls’ Basketball – Athlete of the Week

Claire Hader leads STM on court, and in the Lady Cougars most recent game, she made 9 three pointers in a win over Northside.

But, the junior guard, says the key to this teams success is just great shooting, it’s the fact they have played together for such a long time.

Claire says it helps, “i defentily know where most of the people will be before they are there, a lot of the time.” Every gym we walk into they are going to want to be us. We just play as hard as we can, and we know that if one of us is down someone will pick it up for us.”

Claire is a defensive savant, she wants to play better on that side of the ball, and What impresses Claire’s coach’s, one thing… her tenacity…

Coach Stephen Stojany says, “kids today get upset when they miss a bucket, she gets upset when her opponent scores on her.”

STM hopes for a state title in 2020, and they have the experience with Claire and the seasoned players on this squad!