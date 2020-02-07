Cecilia’s Brianna Green: Athlete of the Week

Live Now
A lot has happened for Cecilia’s girls basketball this season. Head Coach Jasmine Narcisse says injuries have decimated this team, knocking out three seniors. That is where Brianna Green comes in.

She’s taken on the challenge of being the lone starting senior on the roster.

Brianna says, “I work hard everyday, to get to this level right here.”

Coach Jasmine Narcisse says, “I’ve never seen a kid that loves the game of basketball like she does, and exhibits it every time out.”

Brianna averages double digits every game out and has stepped into her role as a leader for the Lady Bulldogs.

Brianna says, “my teammates help me out a lot, they motivate me every time I’m down, and I just figure out what I have to do to help them win. ”

Cecilia hopes to finish the season strong with two weeks left in the regular season and secure a post-season spot.

