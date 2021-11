STM’s Walker Howard spent over a month out of competition, due to a broken fibula. Even though he was out, he was still focused on helping the team win.

When Walker returned to action in week 10 against East St. John, the LSU commitment wasted no time getting back in the groove. Walker completed 28-of-43 passes for 509 yards and six touchdowns.

Walker’s performance: Legendary!

Walker and the Cougars will host Evangel in the 1st round of the division two playoffs.