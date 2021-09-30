Athlete of the Week: Teurlings Catholic WR Kentrell Prejean

LAFAYETTE, La – Teurlings Catholic’s junior wide receiver Kentrell Prejean earns this week’s Athlete of the Week.

Kentrell roamed free for much of the contest last week against Notre Dame, catching nine passes for 293 yards and one touchdown.

Every time quarterback Preston Welch needed a big play, he found No. 1.

Kentrell says his success comes because of the way the Rebels treat practice each and every week.

Kentrell looks to make more big plays this Friday when the Rebels travel to Breaux Bridge.

The Rebels are now 4-0 for the first time in six seasons.