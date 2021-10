We head to Rayne for this week’s Athlete of the Week.

It’s Rayne High Quarterback Dylan Judice.

Judice threw for 216 yards and 3TD’s in last Friday’s win over Eunice 20-14. The Wolves’ Head Coach Kaine Guidry says the sophomore signal caller has grown into the position.

And, with six weeks in the books of the regular season Dylan knows his role on this team which is to take charge during practice and in games.