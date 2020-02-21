Live Now
Athlete of the Week: Jaden Shelvin STM Cougar Basketball

Athlete of the Week

Time now for our Athlete of the Week. We head to STM where the Cougars have reached the final stretch of the season with a district championship, and an unbelievable 22 straight wins. Sports Director George Faust has more on Jaden Shelvin, this week’s winner.

A big part of the Cougars success comes as a result of selflessness from all the players, including our Athlete of the Week, Jaden Shelvin.

Shelvin, along with Carter Domingue, consistently lead the team in scoring. Jaden says scoring isn’t always what he’s looking to do. He just wants to win.

Jaden says “It come naturally in the flow of the game, and I know what I have to do to get the team into the game.we go into each game with confidence and we get better by continue to work on our weaknesses.”

In the Cougars last game vs. Carencro he had 11 points, but, his coach Danny Broussard says he’ll contribute any way if it means the team gets the win.

Broussard says, “He’s just comes into his own, he’s a complete player. I just love his unselfishness, George, he is all about winning. He doesn’t care if scores 20 or 4, he went on a stretch where he scored 6 and 4. We won both games, but he had 8 asst 10 boards, 3 steals. He does everything for us. When we need him to score he scores, when we need him to play defense he can guard, he’s just a really complete basketball player!”

STM added a game this weekend vs. LCA, as they prepare for the State Playoffs.

