Athlete of the Week: Carencro’s Kendrell Williams

Carencro’s Kendrell Williams, displayed his all-star caliber talent in the Bears win over Westgate, 35-17.

Williams, living up to the expectations, as the star running back!

Kendrell says, “It all about doing the best for my team.”

Williams rushed for 245 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries en route to leading the Bears to a 35-17 win over the Westgate Tigers, which earned Carencro a share of the District 5-4A title.

Carencro Head Coach Tony Courville says the team has rallied around each other, and Kendrell’s benefited from that collective attitude.

Courville says, “He would be one of the first to tell ya, it’s all about the team, and the ability to make sure this team continues to win, together.”

The Golden Bears host Salmen in the first round of the 4A playoffs on Friday Night.