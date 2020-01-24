Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Athlete of the Week: Ajayah Simpson LCA Lady Knights Basketball

Athlete of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ajayah Simpson may not be the first name you think of when you think of LCA Lady Knights Basketball, but after a game against them, you will sure remember her name.
Ajayah’s consistent play has earned the respect and admiration of her teammates and coach.

Lexi Taylor, LCA’s head coach says her experience helps her on the court. ” She’s been a real asset to this program. She’s played minutes as a sophomore, for us big minutes, and played last year as well. As a senior she has really stepped up.”
Ajayah Simpson, “If you really don’t have communication on the court, you can’t be successful, and that is something we have. good comminutcation on the court., and that brings us to be successful.”

The success comes in the form of 3 consecutive state championships, and Ajayah is the only player on this team that has been on all three title teams.
And her success on the court, may surprise opponents…

Coach Taylor says, “Like I said, she’s really our X factor, most people don’t scout her,a nd she does a lot of good things for us.”
Ajayah likes that role, “I may be the secret weapon the one people don’t really know about. Then I come in and show and score as many points, and they weren’t expecting that!”

LCA enters the weekend with a 23-2 record!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

54°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories