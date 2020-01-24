Athlete of the Week: Ajayah Simpson LCA Lady Knights Basketball

Ajayah Simpson may not be the first name you think of when you think of LCA Lady Knights Basketball, but after a game against them, you will sure remember her name.

Ajayah’s consistent play has earned the respect and admiration of her teammates and coach.

Lexi Taylor, LCA’s head coach says her experience helps her on the court. ” She’s been a real asset to this program. She’s played minutes as a sophomore, for us big minutes, and played last year as well. As a senior she has really stepped up.”

Ajayah Simpson, “If you really don’t have communication on the court, you can’t be successful, and that is something we have. good comminutcation on the court., and that brings us to be successful.”

The success comes in the form of 3 consecutive state championships, and Ajayah is the only player on this team that has been on all three title teams.

And her success on the court, may surprise opponents…

Coach Taylor says, “Like I said, she’s really our X factor, most people don’t scout her,a nd she does a lot of good things for us.”

Ajayah likes that role, “I may be the secret weapon the one people don’t really know about. Then I come in and show and score as many points, and they weren’t expecting that!”

LCA enters the weekend with a 23-2 record!