Athlete of the Week: Acadiana’s Dillan Monette

The Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams have a unique record — the most points ever scored in a football game in the Superdome at 77 points.

This week’s “Athlete of the Week” helped the Rams set another record — the most points in school history in a football game.

Dillan Monette and the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams made the trip to Moss Bluff in week 8. That trip was quite successful to say the least. Acadiana won 82-41. Our “Athlete of the Week” Dillan Monette scored 6 touchdowns. He rushed for nearly 400 yards.

“Our offense came in with a mindset that we have to dominate our opponent, and that’s what we were able to do,” Monette says.

Those 82 points are the most points the Rams have ever put up, and Dillan’s ability to score 6 touchdowns with more than 360 yards isn’t solely his doing.

“It all starts with our offensive line,” Monette says. “They do a great job, and we have to give them some credit. Take care of our big boys, and they open up everything. I’m grateful.”

In week 9, the Rams meet up with Barbe Bucs.