Time now for our Athlete of the Week. We head to the volleyball court at Acadiana High School.

The Lady Rams recently honored their former coach who died of cancer, Celie Leblanc Ulm. Before the matchup with North Vermilion, on Wednesday, the Rams recognized this week’s athlete of the week. Tabitha Tilley. She earned a five thousand dollar scholarship from the LEGE-C Foundation. It’s a non-profit created by Coach Celie’s brother awarding scholarships to local volleyball players.