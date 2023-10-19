Vermilion Catholic quarterback Jonathan Dartez, had a hand in five Eagle touchdowns in their win over Jeanerette, in week 7.

Jonathan couldn’t believe the way his team played, not only in that game, but they way they’ve played all year.

Jon Jon says, “It was a whole another group, they really just impressed me with 8 weeks of knowing what to do, and playing with tenacity.”

He was tenacious! Completing 8-of-10 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns, and rushing for 2 td’s and 80 yards.

not something that surprises his coaches.

Asst. Coach Brodie Savoie, “He knows what to do with the ball in his hands, good at finding the right receiver , and when there is a hole in the defense, he’s really good at exploiting it.”