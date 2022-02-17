John Paul Travasos led a team that has come to define what high school wrestling is all about. The 2022 season ended with a team state championship, and for John Paul, an individual title in the 170 pound weight class.

When he was on the mat at the state championships, watching his teammates, and competing emotions get high.

John Paul says, “You got these highs of off the mat and winning, but you would also see you teammates have a tough match emotional. and it put you in the prospective of, it’s not all about you. It’s the team aspect of everything matters.”

This year, Teurlings scored 323 points. That’s a division two and school record, and the 3rd highest total in LHSAA history.

The Rebels had 11 finalists and four individual state champions.

John Paul realizes nothing could be done without his teammates.

He says, “Thank you to all my teammates,for putting the team above themselves because that is the biggest thing this year we had some injuries and the lineup, and no matter what the team was everyone was there to say yes. ”

This title is the 10th in the past 12 seasons for the Teurlings Rebels; I think you can call that a dynasty.