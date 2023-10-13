Time now for the Athlete of the Week, and what a performance from this athlete put on one of the greatest shows, in one of the biggest rival matchups.

That contest: The Civil War Rivarly matchup between Cecilia and Breaux Bridge.

Bulldogs Quarterback Diesel Solari tallied five touchdowns… in the win. 49-21.

Diesel says, “It’s a big rivalry, lots of family, lots of friends, but our mindset is to just win.”

It’s what the bulldogs do, in 2023.

Diesel fuels Cecilia with his dynamic style of play.

in fact, he has three kick returns for touchdowns…

99, 67, and 92 yards respectively…

Diesel says, “Keep kicking it to me…!”

Cecilia’s in good position to win district.

but, winning district isn’t what he and his teammates are shooting for this year.

Diesel says, “We arent really worried about district, you only get small trophy for district. We worried about the Dome! We get a big trophy and we got a name for ourself.”

Cecilia Head Coach Dennis Skains knows he’s a great athlete, but says he’s much more than that!

“Talent like him, They don’t come around often. He’s very unselfish… he’s a good athelte he’s got a great work ethic, he’s a great teammate, he’s a great person. It’s a pleasure to watch him play, but it’s also a pleasure to watch him mature.”