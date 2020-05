The Houston Astros are among six teams that have committed to paying their minor league players their current weekly $400 stipend plus benefits through August 31st, which is when the Minor League Baseball season was scheduled to end.

This comes amid major cuts to minor league rosters. According to ESPN, most organization are cutting between 30 and 50 players due to COVID-19.

Just for reference, teams only usually cut a dozen or more players heading into the season.