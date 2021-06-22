As slotted: Pelicans to pick 10th in NBA draft

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two years ago, the Pelicans struck lottery gold, getting the first pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

They turned that selection into Zion Williamson.

They had no such luck Tuesday night. The Pelicans had a 60.6 percent chance of getting the 10th pick, and that’s where they are slotted to pick after the NBA draft lottery was completed.

Detroit got the top selection. Houston will pick second.

Pelicans executive VP of basketball operations David Griffin has not ruled out trading the selection for veteran talent.

Here’s the Pelicans lottery pick, history.

Pelicans All-Time Lottery Selections

YearPickPlayerPositionPrior to NBA
20054Chris PaulGWake Forest
200612Hilton ArmstrongF/CConnecticut
200713Julian WrightFKansas
201011Cole Aldrich*CKansas
20121Anthony DavisFKentucky
201210Austin RiversGDuke
20136Nerlens Noel**CKentucky
20166Buddy HieldGOklahoma
20191Zion WilliamsonFDuke
202013Kira Lewis Jr.GAlabama

The Pelicans also currently have four 2nd round picks in the draft. They are selections 34, 40, 43, and 53.

The NBA draft is Thursday, July 29th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Sports

More National Sports

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar