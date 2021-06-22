As slotted: Pelicans to pick 10th in NBA draft

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two years ago, the Pelicans struck lottery gold, getting the first pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

They turned that selection into Zion Williamson.

They had no such luck Tuesday night. The Pelicans had a 60.6 percent chance of getting the 10th pick, and that’s where they are slotted to pick after the NBA draft lottery was completed.

Detroit got the top selection. Houston will pick second.

Pelicans executive VP of basketball operations David Griffin has not ruled out trading the selection for veteran talent.

Here’s the Pelicans lottery pick, history.

Pelicans All-Time Lottery Selections

Year Pick Player Position Prior to NBA 2005 4 Chris Paul G Wake Forest 2006 12 Hilton Armstrong F/C Connecticut 2007 13 Julian Wright F Kansas 2010 11 Cole Aldrich* C Kansas 2012 1 Anthony Davis F Kentucky 2012 10 Austin Rivers G Duke 2013 6 Nerlens Noel** C Kentucky 2016 6 Buddy Hield G Oklahoma 2019 1 Zion Williamson F Duke 2020 13 Kira Lewis Jr. G Alabama

The Pelicans also currently have four 2nd round picks in the draft. They are selections 34, 40, 43, and 53.

The NBA draft is Thursday, July 29th.