Annual Ragin Cajun Fan Day a huge success

The Ragin’ Cajun faithful packed the Cajundome on Sunday, but not for a UL basketball game.

The annual Ragin’ Cajun Fan Day housed student-athletes and coaches from the fall sports took part in a meet-and-greet session to sign autographs and take pictures with Cajun Nation.

Fan Day often feels like the opening ceremony for these fall sports, getting fans excited for the upcoming season.

UL Football Head Coach Billy Napier knows how much it means for these teams to connect with the Ragin’ Cajun community.

“I met a gentleman today who’s had season tickets for 42 years,” Napier said.

“I think it’s a great reminder of the pride that this place has, and how important it is to this community that we do things well and put a winner back out there. I think it’s time to stand up. It’s time to pack out Cajun Field. I know our players have worked really really hard. And a great crowd today, probably twice as many people as last year. You can feel it’s time for football.”



“When they talked about the Mississippi State game, this place kind of erupted. It was just a great feeling,” senior linebacker Jacques Boudreaux said.

“Everybody’s talking about how we’re coming to New Orleans we’re gonna be there for the season-opener. As players, that means a lot to us, that they wanna see what we have.”

“You know I’ve been at the University now for 12 seasons, and I remember a time when it wasn’t like this,” head volleyball coach Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot.

“So now that we’re here and we have so much support from the community that show up for us day in and day out, we really really appreciate it.”

