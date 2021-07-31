Alexi Shostak finishes 13th in men’s trampoline at Olympics

USA’s Aliaksei Shostak competes in the men’s qualification of the Trampoline Gymnastics event during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics centre in Tokyo, on July 31, 2021. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO – Lafayette resident Alexi Shostak was unable to advance to the finals in the men’s trampoline competition on Friday night at the Tokyo Olympics.

Shostak earned a 51.165 for his first routine. During his second routine, his leg slipped through the trampoline.

He finished with an overall score of 82.150, unable to make the top 8 to advance.

Shostak finished 13th overall.

Ivan Litvinovich of Belarus won the gold. Dong Dong representing China took silver, and New Zealand’s Dylan Schmidt claimed bronze.

This was Shostak’s first Olympics representing Team U.S.A. He trains at Trampoline and Tumbling Express in Lafayette.