SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 24: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run off of relief pitcher Tommy Milone #57 of the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on September 24, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

MLB teams continue workouts, and the Houston Astros held another day of workouts without star third baseman Alex Bregman.

The Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday Bregman missed the workout due to a delay in his COVID-19 results.

The team canceled workouts Monday due to weekend test delays. Bregman is set to be fine and healthy.

The Astros open the season July 24th against the Mariners at Minute Maid Park.