Acadiana Cane Cutters prepare for season opener

Media Day began with an opening statement about the team and the upcoming season and was followed by a press conference featuring general manager and skipper Ricky VanAsselberg and select players.

For the first time in the TCL’s 10 seasons, there will be 10 teams playing for the title in the Covid-19 shortened season.

But, the excitement surrounding live sports returning to Acadiana is something coaches, players, and fans can all get behind.

Skipper and General Manager Ricky Vanasselberg can see it in his players eyes, and in their actions, that they are ready to get back to baseball.



Ricky says “It gave me a since of joy to see these guy play. Just seeing the smile, and interaction with each other. Talking trash with each other, it’s part of it. “

Former Teurlings High Star and current LSU Eunice Freshman Peyton Lejeune added ”With the season being cut short, it’s exciting to play in front of people getting to come watch, it’s exciting.”

Nicholls State Colonel Joshua Mancuso says “It was tough trying to stay busy, just getting back on the field, just feels good.”

And Southern’s Zavier Moore added “It was terrible that our season ended so early. I know the guys were staying busy getting hitting, and the pitching in… but, nothing compares to get in the live action!”

The Acadiana Cane Cutters will open the 2020 season at home on Tuesday, June 30 against the Victoria Generals at Fabacher Field. Game time is 7:00pm and thanks to the good people at Linear Controls, admission to Opening Night is complimentary. An Opening Day tailgate party kicks off at 5:30 p.m. All home games will begin at 7:00pm.

For information on tickets, promotions, advertising, and other opportunities with the Cane Cutters, check out the team’s Web site at canecuttersbaseball.com , or call the Cane Cutters office at (337) 451-6582.