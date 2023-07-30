LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)—Katherine Whitman was introduced to soccer at a young age and is now living her dream.

At 6 years old, Whitman’s parents enlisted her in recreational soccer, which is when it all started.

“At 10 years old, I joined club soccer, which was a little more competitive,” said Whitman.

The St. Thomas More alum started her collegiate career at a division two program called St. Edward’s in Austin, Texas. She later transferred to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for her senior year. Katherine knew after college that her soccer career was over.

“It’s like a two-year gap and originally, when I stopped at UL, I thought I was done with soccer,” said Whitman. “I was like ‘Okay, it’s time to move on’ and then quickly realized that I didn’t want to.”

As soon as Whitman started looking for opportunities abroad, COVID-19 restrictions hit in March of 2020. This shut down all facilities throughout the world, but that didn’t stop her from continuing her training. Whitman’s father helped her out by building her a gym in their home garage.

“For most of COVID, I could workout in our garage,” she said. “I would go to the fields near my house and would run and do technical work by myself there.”

A year later, Katherine joined a semi-pro team in Lafayette during the summer to perfect her craft.

“I trained with Cajun Rush’s top boys’ team,” said Whitman. “That was really helpful to play against boys that were faster and stronger than me but also to have other players around me.”

All of Katherine’s hard work paid off after she attended a combine in Europe, and the team came up to her saying they wanted her on their team.

“I said I have to go home and get my things and get things fixed before I can like just move, so I came back for a week and then left immediately,” said Whitman.

Whitman was eventually offered a contract to play for a professional football program in Mainz, Germany called TSV Schott Mainz. She believed her hard work was reflecting her progression.

“You kind of adapt quickly when you have to. In a game, you don’t have the time to ask what does that mean, so you have to figure it out quick,” said Whitman.

Whitman has advice for anyone looking to become a professional athlete in their respective sport.

“I think if you see what you want and you have a dream, you just have to keep taking steps to get there,” said Whitman. “It’s not about I hope I get there. It’s you will if you just continue taking the steps forward”

TSV Schott Mainz’s season is from August until November, with a short break until February.