ABCA Honors LSUE Baseball Team With Team Academic Excellence

EUNICE, La. – For a second consecutive year, the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) has recognized the LSU Eunice Baseball team with the Team Academic Excellence Award, the organization announced on Wednesday. The Bengals are one of the nearly 300-member college and high school programs that have met the criteria for the honor.







To qualify, the team must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.00 on a 4.0 scale for the 2017-18 academic year. The Bengals clocked in with a total team GPA of 3.24.







“This is just another great example of the hard work our student-athletes put in for everything they do,” LSU Eunice head coach Jeff Willis said. “A tremendous amount of time and effort is needed to achieve excellence, and they did that this year with this academic honor to go along with a NJCAA National Championship.”







The Bengals are one of only 20 National Junior College Athletic Association teams to achieve the recognition. LSUE also joins Tulane, Southeastern Louisiana and McNeese State as the only Louisiana institutions to be given the honor.







Last month, LSU Eunice Baseball received nine NJCAA All-Academic nominations. That included first-team member Zach Hester, who sported a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the 2017-2018 academic year