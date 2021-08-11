A hero’s welcome for Lafayette Little League Southwest Region Champs

Lafayette Little League prepares for their trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania and the Little League World Series, after beating Texas West, 6-2 in the Southwest Region Championship.

The team arrived home in Lafayette, on Wednesday evening to a group of adoring fans, mostly parents and siblings.

When the team stepped off the bus, the players greeted their fans from a distance with masks on as they hope to avoid any contact with COVID-19. In fact, over the next two days before they leave for Williamsport, the team plans to isolate from others to ensure they get to play at the Little League World Series.

Head Coach Scott Hawkins says this team’s been focused from the start of the tournament, and they don’t want anything to derail their chance at a LLWS title. In the Waco Regional Title game, Lafayette came from behind to win after trailing 2-0 early.

Pitcher Isaac Boudreaux says because this group of boys are so tight knit, facing a deficit doesn’t phase them. Hawkins agrees, saying this team is a brotherhood.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience! In three weeks you will be in school and be like awe man, I missed my mom for a little while, there. But, what this gives these boys just from an experience… This is a brotherhood! They are finding out more about each other than they ever knew.”

Isaac Boudreaux went on to add, ”We are just a group of brothers, ya know. We all like each other, we can walk up to each other and say he man what’s up, and tell each other what’s on our mind. It’s amazing!”

Lafayette Little League leaves on Friday, and is expected to play on August 20th in their first game of the LLWS.