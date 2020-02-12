Live Now
2020 LSU Baseball walk-out songs released

Sports

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

2020 Walk-Out Songs for the LSU Baseball team:

NO.PLAYERSONG TITLEARTIST
2Zach ArnoldCalifornia Love2PAC
3Hal HughesHalle BerryHurricane Chris ft. Superstarr
4Cade Doughty4 MinutesMadonna ft. Justin Timberlake
5Drew BiancoI Got 5 On It (Clean)Luniz
6Gavin DugasLet Me Clear My Throat (Live)DJ Kool
7Giovanni DiGiacomoLife is Good (Clean)Future ft. Drake
8Daniel CabreraHips Don’t LieShakira
9Wes ToupsKings of SummerAyokay
10Eric WalkerSlow Loud & BanginChamillionaire
11Landon MarceauxSame Ol SituationMotley Crue
13Saul GarzaChambea (Clean)Bad Bunny
14Maurice Hampton Jr.Russian Cream (Clean)Key Glock
16Collier CranfordStill FlyBig Tymers
17Zack MathisWelcome To JamrockDamien Marley
18Cole HenryVoodoo ChildJimi Hendrix
20Alex MilazzoHollaback GirlGwen Stefani
21Nick StorzDo I Wanna Know?Arctic Monkey
22Mitchell SanfordLet’s Get LoudJennifer Lopez
23CJ WillisGood LifeKanye West
24Cade BelosoBuy U A DrankT Pain
25Hayden TravinksiShook Ones, Pt. II (Clean)Mobb Deep
26AJ LabasHighway To HellAC/DC
27Matthew BeckLovin’ Every Minute of ItLoverboy
28Devin FontenotAll Of The Lights (Clean)Kanye West
29Chase CostelloPowerKanye West
30Trent VietmeierDr. FeelgoodMotley Crue
32Aaron GeorgeWalk In The WildRIVVRS
37Brandon KaminerTrophiesDrake
38Tom Biggs (Hitting)Ice Cream Paint JobDorrough Music
Tom Biggs (Pitching)AntisocialEd Sheeran & Travis Scott
44Jaden HillRun It Up (Clean)NBA Youngboy
45Braden DoughtyLook AliveRae Sremmurd
46Rye GunterBleed It OutLinkin Park
47Jacob HastySad But TrueMetallica
52Ma’Khail HilliardOutro (Clean)Meek Mill
57Michael LagarrigueLet Me Hear You ScreamOzzy Osbourne

(Release provided by LSU Athletics)

