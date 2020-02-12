2020 LSU Baseball walk-out songs released

(UL ATHLETICS) - The offense generated five extra base hits, which included three home runs, and Summer Ellyson crafted a perfect game in 12th-ranked Louisiana Softball's 8-0 (6 inn.) win over Lamar on Tuesday at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Louisiana (4-1) wasted little time taking control of the contest, cycling through the lineup and plating five runs in its first at bat.