2020 LSU Baseball TV schedule announced

The No. 18 LSU men's basketball team puts the wraps on the first half of the Southeastern Conference schedule when it travels to Nashville for a Wednesday night meeting with Vanderbilt at venerable Memorial Gymnasium.

The Tigers and Commodores will meet in the final game on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network with the "Voice of the Tigers" Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady (Guaranty Media flagship affiliate in BR Eagle 98.1FM) and televised on the SEC Network with Mike Morgan and Daymeon Fishback.