2 quarter horses euthanized on opening day at Louisiana Downs

One “pulled up” during Race 3; the other fell after the wire in Race 5

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Two quarter horses, both 3-year-old geldings, were euthanized following races Saturday afternoon at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs.

The Bossier City track’s season started that day with the opening of a 46-date meet for quarter horses.

Lrh Fast as Oak, which had last raced Dec. 12, “pulled up” during Race 3 on Saturday afternoon and was euthanized, according to Equibase.

Perry Train, which last raced Nov. 29, later fell after the wire in Race 5 and was euthanized, records show.

An animal rights organization expressed its concerns and asked Congress to act.

“The horrific deaths at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs on Saturday and at racetracks across America will not stop until Congress passes the Horseracing Integrity Act that will end doping and provide greater safety for our iconic American equines,” Marty Irby, executive director of Animal Wellness Action, says in an email to KSLA News 12.

“But Louisiana has been a stumbling block for the bill, and the public outcry to end American horseracing is rapidly growing,” Irby continued.

“Obstructionists in the industry who’ve failed to support the Horseracing Integrity Act should take a serious look in the mirror and ask themselves if they want to be remembered for the cruel mistreatment of horses and bringing an end to horseracing or for saving lives and bringing integrity back to the sport.”

Irby expects Congress to discuss the Horseracing Integrity Act sometime in 2020.

It should be noted that there’s been no indication that Lrh Fast as Oak and Perry Train were doped.

During its career, Lrh Fast as Oak earned $8,610 for owner Cuadra Santa Cruz LLC, making it the fifth-highest earner of the owner’s 18 horses.

Perry Train had earned $840 for its owner, Lucio Martinez, making it the fifth-highest earner of the owner’s 10 horses.

KSLA News 12 has reached out to Louisiana Downs for comment but has not heard back.

