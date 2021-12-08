Westgate represents Acadiana area in 4A State Title game vs. Warren Easton

Just one team remains from the Acadiana area, in the high school football playoffs, which have reached the state championships.

That one team is the Westgate Tigers!

For the 2nd year in a row, a team from district 5-4A will represent in the title game. Carencro and STM both played in and won a state title out of that district.

This year, the torch is carried by Coach Ryan Antoine’s Westgate Tigers.

He says getting to this point is a result of the hard work by the players, the coaches and the trainers.

“Great coaches, great players, great kids, this district defintely prepares us for the playoffs. We like playing in this district, because it puts you in situations like this! Our guys have been doing a great job of getting ready for those situations!”

The Tigers will play that game on Friday at 7PM in the Caesars Superdome.