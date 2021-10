LAWTELL, La. (KLFY) -- A law effective this summer now gives adults who were abused as children, up to three years to take legal action against accused offenders and any child abused since the new law's effective date, has no time restriction.

The timing of the renacted (r.s. 9:2800.9 under house bill 492) legislation coincides with three men from St. Landry Parish who are looking for closure in what they say was years of abuse by a priest of a catholic church where they served as altar boys.