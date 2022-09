Here are the Thursday night scores from week 4 of high school football

Winners are in bold.

Acadiana 55, Lafayette 6

North Vermilion 38, Loreauville 21

Hanson Memorial 35, Highland Baptist 0

Centerville 0, Jeanerette 8

West St. Mary 0, St. John 41

Be sure to catch the top highlights from Friday night’s week 4 action on 1st &10, Friday night at 10:15