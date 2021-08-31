Update: Schedule changes for Week 1 of HS football

LAFAYETTE – Due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual Tee Cotton Bowl between Sacred Heart and Ville Platte has been canceled. This is the second year in a row without the traditional game.

After Hurricane Ida left some local teams looking for new week one opponents, there have been some schedule changes for high school football.

Highland Baptist will now face Gueydan on Thursday night. The game is slated for 7 p.m.

The St. Thomas More Cougars will host Class 3A state champions Madison Prep on Friday night at 7 p.m. providing another matchup where two 2020 state champs go head-to-head. The other game is Carencro vs. Acadiana this Friday night.

Ascension Episcopal is still looking for an opponent.