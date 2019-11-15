Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Tonight on 1st & 10: Playoffs Round 1

1st and 10
Posted: / Updated:

We’ll have local high school scores and highlights tonight on 1st & 10!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
35°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories