We’ll have local high school scores and highlights tonight on 1st & 10!
Tonight on 1st & 10: Playoffs Round 1
Abbeville47°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley49°F Clear Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas47°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge52°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous