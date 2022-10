Many area teams decided to play their week nine games on Thursday night, in advance of stormy weather expected for Friday night.

Here are your scores from Week 9:

Acadiana 21 – Carencro 20

St. Martinville 42 – Abbeville 19

Eunice 38 – Leesville 33

Erath 39 – Crowley 28

Notre Dame 45 – Grand Lake 7

Loreauville 20 – Cath. New Iberia 17

Ascension Episcopal 45 – Delcambre 7

Opelousas Catholic 34 – Sacred Heart 6

St. Edmund’s 32 – WCA (Opelousas) 14