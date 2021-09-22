Teurlings defense anchors explosive team

1st and 10

by: , K

Posted: / Updated:

High School Football this week features a pretty exciting game between two undefeated team. Teurlings Catholic hosts Notre Dame on Friday night in a matchup of two 3-and-oh teams.

The Rebels have played exceptionally well in their first three games, but it’s the defense that has impressed coach Dane Charpentier.

He says, “So those guys have been through some wars, from De La Salle, Parkview Baptist, obviously Notre Dame, STM. I could go on and on, Westgate, Carencro. So, the guys have a lot of experience playing together. So there is a comfort level there on defense, we didn’t have on offense, because we had so many new guys!””

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Sports

More National Sports

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar