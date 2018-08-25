Sugar Cane Jamboree

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) - The Tigers defense held it down for Jeanerette tonight, you could feel those hits all the way from the parking lot.

The Tigers end up taking this one, final score 19-2.



"Our special teams filled the position for us," said Jeanerette Head Coach Ananias Johnson Jr., "offense played pretty good at the end, defense played good all night, our special teams really did a good job this year."

Next up, Loreauville vs Highland Baptist.

This one was brutal, touchdown after touchdown after touchdown for the Tigers.

Loreauville defeats the Bears 28-0. head coach Terry Martin proud his team got the win but said they need to work on their special teams.

"We ended up having to go for two because we couldn't get a snap off and couldn't get a kick with our extra point," he explained, "like I just told them, we glad that we won a couple of preseason games but we have a ton of work to do."