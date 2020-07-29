Southside HC Josh Fontenot: Practice starting on August 3rd ‘gives us hope’

In a memo to the coaches, the LHSAA says their August 3rd state date for practice will not be moved to August 7th.

Recently, the Governor John Bel Edwards extended phase two until the 7th.

Now, if a team decides to practice on August 3rd, they will not be breaking any LHSAA rules. However, a school or school system may choose not to start at that time.

Southside head football coach Josh Fontenot says whatever happens, they will adapt and move forward.

“We start practice Monday,” Fontenot says. “I know that. We’ll kind of roll with the punches just like we’ve been doing. We’ve been working out all summer under obviously different circumstances. We’ll start practice Monday under circumstances we were not used to, but that gives us hope that we’re starting. Hopefully more good news will come. Hopefully the state will kind of make a turn for the better and we can put some real dates on paper and start actually playing games. Just to play, that’s the best case scenario. I don’t want to put a date on it. I don’t want to try to guess what’s gonna happen. We want to play. Every kid in the state of Louisiana wants to play. Every coach in the state of Louisiana wants to play. I think majority of the parents and fans want a season so best case scenario is to have a season. Let’s just have it whenever you tell us it is. I think every school around the state will be ready.”